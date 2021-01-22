Two Rivers to produce new Escape to the Chateau series

TV commission

The adventures of Dick and Angel have been a big hit

Two Rivers Media, based in Glasgow, and Chateau TV have secured a two-year programming deal from Channel 4 that will include new productions of hit show Escape to the Chateau.

The broadcaster has ordered two, eight-part runs of the main programme, with a recommission of lockdown spin-off format ETTC: Make Do and Mend and the development of an additional series featuring hosts Dick and Angel Strawbridge.

All3Media International will be the international partner on each of the series.

The seventh outing of ETTC drew a best-ever series average of 3.4m, as the pair of indies took over production from Kindling Media label Spark Media.

Lizi Wootton, head of popular factual at Two Rivers, said: “We are extremely proud to be making these series for Channel 4.

“Our strategic partnership with Chateau TV is important for us as a growing indie with ambitions to make programming which is both creatively strong and internationally successful.

“Working with Dick and Angel, some of the most popular talent on-screen today, is extremely exciting and I am personally delighted to be building on our long-standing relationship.”

Alan Clements, managing director of Two Rivers, said: “We have been bowled over by the success of Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend, our first Chateau production.”

Mr Clements, former STV Productions head of content, said: “Lizi has worked with Dick and Angel since the beginning of their Chateau journey, and the success of this new show is testament to their close working relationship.

“Securing this deal from Channel 4 is a huge endorsement of our creative partnership with Chateau TV and we are confident that all shows will do well internationally.”

Sean Doyle, deputy head of features and formats at Channel 4, said: “Dick and Angel are hugely popular, as was seen by the reaction to Make Do and Mend and the record-breaking figures for Escape to the Chateau at the end of 2020. They are jewels in the Channel 4 crown.”

Escape to the Chateau has sold in 42 territories.