TV and film studio plan for Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall

Change of use: Kelvin Hall

A plan has been unveiled to transform Glasgow’s historic Kelvin Hall into a television and film studio.

It is hoped the new studio will attract big-budget entertainment and drama productions.

The first part of the new hub could open later this year.

The £11.9 million project will receive up to £7.9m in funding from the Scottish government.

The screen sector is estimated to be worth up to £500m to Scotland each year, with 60% of that in Glasgow.

Glasgow council leader Susan Aitken said the city was already home to “an incredible community of independent producers”.

She aded: “This exciting plan for the Kelvin Hall will not only establish that kind of facility, but do it right in the heart of the city.”

The Scottish government’s culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This new development would support the city’s thriving creative industries sector, help develop our skills base and attract film and TV productions, creating significant social and economic benefits for Scotland as part of our economic recovery.”

The plan will go before the council for approval on Thursday.

It was announced last March that a company led by Sean Connery’s son Jason had won the tender to run a large-scale film and TV studio space in Edinburgh’s Port of Leith.

First Stage Studio will be based in a former industrial building and will include five sound stages and 27,000 sq ft of flexible production office space.