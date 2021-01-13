Trump: first president to be impeached twice

Markets unfazed

Donald Trump issued a statement calling for calm

Donald Trump has become the first US president to be impeached for a second time.

The House of Representatives voted in favour of impeachment for ‘incitement of insurrection’.

Unlike the first time, just 13 months ago, the Democrats in the House were joined on this occasion by some Republicans.

Mr Trump, a Republican, will now face a trial in the Senate, where if convicted he could face being barred from ever holding office again.

Despite the decision, it is unlikely Mr Trump will have to leave the White House before his term in office ends next week.

As the vote was taking place, the White House put out a statement from Mr Trump, urging supporters to remain calm.

It said: “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Mr Trump a “clear and present danger,” as Democrats said they were standing in a “crime scene” and Trump needed to pay a price for a campaign of ‘lies and conspiracy theories” which had fomented violence.

Impeachment charges are political, not criminal. The president was accused by Congress of inciting the storming of the Capitol with his 6 January speech to a rally outside the White House.

Wall Street shrugged off events in the Capitol to focus on the probable new stimulus package for the economy.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.03%, while the S&P 500 was 0.23% firmer and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.43%.