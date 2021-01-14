Tesco record Christmas; Primark warns of £1bn loss of sales

Daily Business Live

Tesco posts record Christmas

Tesco has reported a record Christmas across its business but warned annual coronavirus-related costs, such as increased colleague absence, are on track to hit £810m.

In a trading update for 3Q (13 weeks to 28 November; Christmas Trading: 6 weeks to 9 January) it said a strong UK sales performance showed like-for-like growth of 6.7%, accelerating to 8.1% at Christmas following improved customer metrics across all areas.

Performance was market-leading for every week of the Christmas period, exceeded all-time records last week for both home deliveries and click & collect.

The company achieved its UK target of removing one billion pieces of plastic from products sold, including removal of shrink wrap from multipacks, covers from greeting cards and plastic gifts from Christmas crackers.

Guidance for the 2020/21 financial year is unchanged. “We remain confident that retail operating profit is likely to be at least at the same level as in 2019/20, excluding the repayment of business rates relief,” said the company.

Edinburgh-based Tesco Bank sales fell 27.7% across the 19-week period as activity across banking and money services continued to reflect the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

“We continue to expect to report a loss for Tesco Bank of between £175m and £200m for the 2020/21 financial year.”

Taylor Wimpey

The housebuilder has been buying “quality land” at “attractive margins” asit reports continued resilience in the housing market.

Pete Redfern, chief executive, said 2020 results will be in line with market expectations and said sales and production recovered strongly towards the end of the year.

“We increased new investment in land in the second half of the year as high quality land became available at attractive margins.

“We start the year with an excellent order book and ongoing focus on strengthening the business and improving margins. This will position Taylor Wimpey well to deliver strong and reliable returns for our stakeholders over the medium term.”

Primark

Fashion chain Primark warned that the loss of sales from store closures due to lockdowns could rise to over £1 billion, against a £650m forecast.

Sales at stores were 30% lower than last year at constant currency and 28% lower at actual exchange rates.

Owner Associated British Foods estimates the loss of sales in the periods of closure during 16 weeks to 2 January is £540m.

Halfords

The bicycles and car repair chain said it is carrying out over half a million services and repair jobs on cars and bikes each month.

It reported a strong trading performance across the quarter with Group LFL sales growth up 11.7%, comprising Retail LFL up 9.8% and Autocentres LFL up 21.1%.

Wood

Revenue will be down around 20% on 2019, said the energy services compnany in a trading update ahead of final results. Adjusted EBITDA on a like for like basis will be down around 22%.

Robin Watson, chief executive, said : “We see significant opportunities from the accelerating pace of energy transition and will optimise our operating model to unlock stronger medium term growth”.

Markets

The FTSE 100 is expected to build on last nights’ closing price of 6,745.52, down 8.59 points in a calmer session.

“Volatility in the markets was low across the board yesterday. There was no change to the macroeconomic outlook, hence why trading ranges were relatively small,” said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets.

“The health crisis is still bubbling away in the background, which means that governments are expected to maintain their current lockdowns. To an extent, that is being counteracted by the distribution of vaccines but realistically speaking that process will be drawn out.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed in negative territory dipping 8 points or 0.02%. The S&P 500 was 0.23% higher and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei has advanced 0.85% to trade whilst Hong Kong’s Hang Seng moved up 0.59%. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.8%.