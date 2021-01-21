Tennent’s close to ending 40 years of plastic

Paper packing switch

Plastic no more: Tennent’s will convert to cardboard

Brewing company Tennent’s is close to fulfilling one of Scotland’s biggest corporate commitments to ditch single use plastic.

A £7 million investment in equipment at Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow will see it remove all plastic packaging from its lager cans for the first time in more than 40 years.

In total, it will ditch 150 tonnes of plastic by 2022, including more than 100 million plastic rings.

It is the culmination of a project, first announced in October 2019 as part of a series of ‘Because Life is Bigger than Beer’ initiatives.

Due to complete in the spring, the new equipment will enable the brewer to produce up to 120,000 cans per hour, packaged in fully recyclable cardboard.

Martin Doogan, group engineering manager at Dublin-based C&C Group, Tennent’s parent company, said: “We will always look for ways to innovate and minimise our impact on the environment.

“Together with our new carbon recapture facility and the anaerobic digestion plant, we are well on our way to achieving our pledge to make Wellpark net carbon zero.”

Scotland’s Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Plastic waste, much of it single use, is not only wasteful but generates litter that is hugely damaging for our oceans, rivers and ecosystems.”

Terry A’Hearn, chief executive at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: “We warmly welcome this latest boost to circularity as the eyes of the world will be on Glasgow at the UN Climate Change Conference

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: With COP26 coming up later this year, Scottish businesses, like Tennent’s, can be champions for a greener, fairer economy by improving the circularity of their products.

“If materials can’t be removed, brands can make sure their customers can reuse or, as a last resort, recycle their products locally.”