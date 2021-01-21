Main Menu

Paper packing switch

Tennent’s close to ending 40 years of plastic

| January 21, 2021

Plastic no more: Tennent’s will convert to cardboard

Brewing company Tennent’s is close to fulfilling one of Scotland’s biggest corporate commitments to ditch single use plastic.

A £7 million investment in equipment at Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow will see it remove all plastic packaging from its lager cans for the first time in more than 40 years.

In total, it will ditch 150 tonnes of plastic by 2022, including more than 100 million plastic rings.

It is the culmination of a project, first announced in October 2019 as part of a series of ‘Because Life is Bigger than Beer’ initiatives.

Due to complete in the spring, the new equipment will enable the brewer to produce up to 120,000 cans per hour, packaged in fully recyclable cardboard.

Newsletter

Martin Doogan, group engineering manager at Dublin-based C&C Group, Tennent’s parent company, said: “We will always look for ways to innovate and minimise our impact on the environment.

“Together with our new carbon recapture facility and the anaerobic digestion plant, we are well on our way to achieving our pledge to make Wellpark net carbon zero.”

Scotland’s Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Plastic waste, much of it single use, is not only wasteful but generates litter that is hugely damaging for our oceans, rivers and ecosystems.”

Terry A’Hearn, chief executive at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: “We warmly welcome this latest boost to circularity as the eyes of the world will be on Glasgow at the UN Climate Change Conference

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: With COP26 coming up later this year, Scottish businesses, like Tennent’s, can be champions for a greener, fairer economy by improving the circularity of their products.

“If materials can’t be removed, brands can make sure their customers can reuse or, as a last resort, recycle their products locally.”

, News, Environment, Food & Drink, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Joe Biden sworn in

Biden installed with pledge to ‘unite America’

The new US president taking the oath Joe Biden was officially inaugurated as the 46thRead More

Ewing unveils latest self-catering and B&B grants

Self-catering businesses will get help Larger self-catering properties and B&Bs which pay council tax canRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.