Taylor takes on business growth role at Saracen

Fund management

Saracen Fund Managers, the independent fund management business based in Edinburgh, has appointed former Investment Manager David Taylor as business intelligence manager.

Reporting to CEO Graham Campbell, Mr Taylor has joined in a new role with the primary focus of helping the business grow by employing a smarter and data driven approach to client relationship management, communications and operations.

This will involve reviewing the current communication and growth strategies, streamlining processes and freeing up the investment team’s time to allow them to focus on research and provide an even better offering to clients.

Mr Taylor was previously an investment manager at Investec Wealth & Investment in Edinburgh from 2013 to 2020 and before that was part of a Quant team at UBS Global Asset Management in New York.

Mr Campbell said: “David is a welcome addition to our team. We have developed a new role specifically for David as he brings a variety of skills to Saracen which will be invaluable. His wealth of experience in the investment industry will undoubtedly drive our business forward and open us to new markets and audiences.”