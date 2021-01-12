Talent programme aims to rebuild tourism sector

Leadership training

Marc Crothall: ‘a hugely positive move forward’

A new Scottish Government funded training programme aims to develop future leaders in the tourism industry as it recovers from the pandemic.

The Tourism and Hospitality Talent Development Programme will be delivered by the Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland (HIT) and the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA).

It forms part of the strategy for recovery from Covid-19 and the lockdown which has devastated the industry.

The virtual programme was one of the key recommendations of the Tourism Task Force which provided independent recommendations for Scottish Ministers and the UK Government.

There will be 975 places on the programme which is open to anyone over the age of 16 working in the Scottish tourism and hospitality industry.

David Cochrane, chief executive of HIT Scotland, said: “The tourism and hospitality industries continue to deal with the many challenges that Covid-19 has brought, but I am pleased that we can start 2021 with some positive news about personal development and the recovery of our industry.”

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the STA, added: “This announcement represents a shining light and hugely positive move forward in the darkest period our industry has ever experienced, with businesses closing either in the short term or permanently.

“It is absolutely critical that we focus on the development of our people and future skills agenda, in line with one of the key priorities of Scotland’s future tourism strategy.”