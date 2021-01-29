Sunak stamp duty call may force Forbes into u-turn

Housing dilemma

Kate Forbes: plans to end LBTT relief

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes could be forced into another u-turn if the Chancellor extends the relief on stamp duty to help the housing market in England.

Ms Forbes announced in Thursday’s Scottish Budget that most of the thresholds on land and buildings transaction tax – Scotland’s version of stamp duty – will return to pre-pandemic levels from 1 April.

However, some UK ministers are questioning the wisdom of slamming the brakes on the housing market, which is a key driver of economic growth and are putting pressure on Rishi Sunak to extend the end date for the homebuyers’ relief in England.

MPs will debate calls for a six-month extension of the tax cut on Monday. Tory Elliot Colburn, who will lead the debate, said a temporary extension was vital, if only to allow deals already in train to be completed.

An extension in England would force Ms Forbes to choose between continuing to penalise Scottish home buyers, or reversing her decision in order to stay close to the English market.

Mr Sunak slashed stamp duty in England last July, raising the threshold for paying the tax from £125,000 to £500,000 until 31 March.

In Scotland, Ms Forbes raised the starting threshold for LBTT for residential property transactions from £145,000 to £250,000 until the same date.

In Thursday’s Budget she resisted calls to extend the relief and instead reimposed the ceiling of the nil rate band for residential land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT) to £145,000 from 1 April. Only first-time buyers escaped, with the relief raised to £175,000.

Scottish property agents such as David Alexander said Ms Forbes “missed a trick” by not continuing with the higher thresholds, pointing to government figures which showed the government raised more revenue during the period.

He said that continuing with the relief would also help maintain the current high level of transactions in the market.

However, David Stone, head of economy and tax at the Scottish Fiscal Commission, told a post-Budget media briefing that he did not think a longer period of relief would make much difference to demand.

The housing market recovered quickly after the first lockdown as it experienced pent-up demand, he said.

“Relief ending will not have a significant effect because of the level it is set in Scotland,” he said.

“We are not expecting a big drop in activity.”