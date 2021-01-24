Sturgeon: ‘I’m clear, I did not mislead parliament’

FM grilled on Salmond

Nicola Sturgeon: will answer questions to inquiry

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon today insisted she did not mislead the Scottish parliament over meetings held with Alex Salmond to discuss sexual harassment claims against him.

Ms Sturgeon said in an interview this morning that she will “vigorously” deny the claims against her when she gives evidence to the inquiry into the case.

She said there was “no conspiracy”, adding that complaints came forward and had to be investigated. She did not collude with Alex Salmond not conspire against him, she said.

“I will sit in front of the inquiry and answer questions in the appropriate way,” she added, saying she first heard about the allegations against Mr Salmond at a meeting at her home on 2 April. Critics say she was first told at a meeting in her parliamentary office four days earlier and this should have been notified.

Asked if she would resign if it was proved she misled parliament, she replied: “I did not mislead parliament so I am not going to speculate on what might happen in the future. I am clear, I did not mislead parliament.”

She said she saw no reason to delay the Scottish election in May because of the pandemic. Elections have taken place elsewhere she said, but there may be a need to encourage more postal voting.

On independence she said; “I want a legal referendum to give people in Scotland the right to choose.

“It is about what the people in Scotland want.”

… more follows