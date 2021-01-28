Speyside plans new single malt whisky distillery

Expansion planned

Patricia Dillon: expansion

Speyside Distillers, which operates the Speyside Distillery near Kingussie, has revealed plans to relocate to a new distillery.

Managing director Patricia Dillon said: “Last year was challenging for us, as it was for most businesses dealing with Covid-19.

“With our industry also facing the added problem of US tariffs, we have had to change our strategy to find new and innovative ways to drive our business forward.

“In 2019 we committed to increasing our distillate to meet rising demand, and this year we are producing five times our normal rates.

“Our plans for a new distillery will ensure that we can continue to distil the quantities of whisky required, while also allowing us room for further expansion.

“Although our full plans – including location and design – are currently under wraps, we’re looking forward to sharing more as they unfold over the coming months and years.”

Speyside Distillers exports to 32 countries.