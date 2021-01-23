SNP unveils indyref plan ‘beyond legal challenge’

New route

SNP supporters will hear about the new plan (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish government constitution spokesman Michael Russell is to set out the route to holding another referendum on independence that is “legally beyond challenge”.

Mr Russell’s “road map”, an 11-point document, will be presented to 1,000 delegates who have signed up to the party’s online policy forum on Sunday.

The Scottish government has already said that a bill giving the people of Scotland the right to choose their own future, would be published before the Holyrood election in May 2021 and would be enacted if an SNP is re-elected with a majority.

The Government continues to maintain that a referendum “must be beyond legal challenge” to ensure legitimacy and acceptance at home and abroad.

“This is the surest way by far of becoming an independent country,” says the document.

“It should be held after the pandemic, at a time to be decided by the democratically elected Scottish Parliament. The SNP believes that should be in the early part of the new term.

“An SNP government would again request a Section 30 order from the UK Government believing and publicly contending that in such circumstances there could be no moral or democratic justification for denying that request.”

The document states that any attempt by the UK government to oppose the plan for a referendum would be “vigorously opposed by an SNP Scottish Government.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly stated his opposition to a second independence referendum.

A new poll has shown 52% of people in Scotland support Scottish independence, the 20th in a row that is above 50%.

The poll by Panelbase also found a majority of people in Scotland want a referendum on Scottish independence to be held in the next parliamentary term at Holyrood, with 50% in favour of one in the next five years.

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour’s constitutional spokesperson and leadership candidate, said: “The next parliament must be a Covid Recovery Parliament that prioritises people’s jobs and our NHS, not another referendum.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “This plan tells you everything you need to know about the nationalists: they don’t care about the Covid recovery; they just want to create more division.”