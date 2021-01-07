SNP ‘hindering fish exports to score Brexit points’

Paperwork claim

Seafood exports are being held up

The SNP Government has been accused of deliberately causing hold-ups of export paperwork in order to pin the blame on Brexit.

Scottish Tories say the SNP is “not lifting a finger” to help Scottish fishing exports while the IT failures in the UK and France have been quickly cleared up.

Checks in Scotland are performed by Scottish Government agencies, and Jimmy Buchan of the Scottish Seafood Association said that a check that should take no more than one hour “is taking nearly five hours.”

He added: “The problem is definitely in Scotland, at the hubs prior to dispatch. It’s the one thing that we have continuously asked Government, are they ready? They kept asking us, were we ready? And we are ready, but it appears that Government are not.”

Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, said: “The Scottish Conservatives are working constructively, engaging with stakeholders and both of Scotland’s government to make sure our world-class fishing exports reach their destination as quickly as possible.

“The SNP don’t seem to be lifting a finger. How can they plausibly claim that Food Standards Scotland have enough resources when industry experts are telling us that checks in Scotland are taking five times as long as they should?

“It’s a sad fact that the government in Edinburgh are crossing their fingers and hoping for failure so they can try to score political points, instead of doing their job and giving the Scottish fishing industry all the necessary resources.

“Funding provided to the SNP for Brexit preparations, alongside funding for business support in general, have gone unspent. The SNP are doing the bare minimum and it’s creating huge issues.

“Teething problems were always going to happen but the lack of preparation on the SNP’s part is a disgrace. Processors have taken every care to ensure all their paperwork is in order yet still they face unacceptable delays – delays the Scottish Government must tackle as a matter of urgency.”

Meanwhile, James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: “It has been a very challenging 72 hours with industry and the authorities adjusting new, complex trading rules without having had any time to properly test them.

“We have warned for months about the lack of preparation time for everyone involved and these problems sadly come as little surprise.

“There are now a lot of bureaucratic steps to navigate in getting product from Scotland into France and small delays at different points can quickly cause major problems for a set of products whose value relies on getting to European markets within 24 hours.

“We have been working very closely with Food Standards Scotland, Scottish Government and partners across industry to work through delays at Larkhall.

“The prioritisation of simpler loads of single types of seafood, such as salmon, will be a big step forward. That will allow the focus to switch to more complex loads such as those that contain different products and batches from different businesses.

“There is no doubt that some seafood companies are struggling with the new paperwork requirements, as we knew would be the case. This is slowing the checks that have to be undertaken by law before lorries can be despatched from Larkhall to the English ports.

“There have also been significant IT problems on the French side of the Channel. This has led to lorries being diverted to different border inspection points and then being held up. The French authorities assure us these systems are now fixed but this will need closely monitored over the coming days.

“There is a major collective effort to work through all this between industry and government. That is critical because the knock-on effect of disruption is significant and can grind the seafood supply chain – from fishing boats to haulage – to a halt very quickly.

“On the back of a horrendous 2020 and a nightmare before Christmas due to the French border closure, the financial impact of that would be grave for many.”

A comment is awaited from the Scottish Government.

