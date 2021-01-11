SNP faces fresh claims of delaying funds to business

Funding frustration

Douglas Ross: ‘inexcusable delays’

Further evidence has emerged of delays in the delivery of business support packages by the Scottish government.

A Cosla document shows only seven of 30 funds that have been announced have actually been launched.

Some will not begin paying out until February or March, months after restrictions came into force.

The latest statistics show as little as £6 million of new funding announced since late October has reached businesses.

The Scottish Conservatives say none of the £185 million announced on 9 December appears to have been delivered and it is unclear how much of the £30m discretionary fund announced on 21 October has been paid out.

Just £6m of the £30m Strategic Business fund has been delivered, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

The figures emerge as new data from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) shows business confidence in Scotland has plummeted further.

The SNP government is also considering shutting down click and collect operations which has alarmed Scottish retailers.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “These inexcusable delays are fuelling growing fury from businesses that so many SNP funds are failing to deliver any cash at all.

“The Scottish Conservatives have put forward proposals to break the “administrative logjam” and get funding to businesses now.

“A 10-day turnaround guarantee and expanding the grants available would be a welcome first-step towards restoring business confidence, which has hit rock bottom, according to figures released today by the Federation of Small Businesses.

“Jobs will be lost and businesses forced to close because the SNP couldn’t get cash out the door quickly enough.”

On click and collect, Douglas Ross said: “Restrictions need to be based in evidence and, as retail bodies have said today, nobody has seen any data to support this move.

“Shutting down click and collect services could drive more people to shop in supermarkets, so this decision needs careful consideration. It can’t be based on a hunch.

“If evidence does show that limiting those services will save lives, extra funding from the SNP will be necessary to keep businesses afloat.”

On the prospect of click and collect services being withdrawn, David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “In the absence of an indicative date for the re-opening of shops the ability to operate click and collect is a financial lifeline for struggling retailers, and so it is disappointing to hear through the media it being cited as an example of further commercial activity that could be forcibly shut.”