Shellfish producers descend on Westminster

Outrage over deal

Lorries arriving in Westminster

Shellfish producers’ staged a protest in Westminster today by parking about 20 lorries near Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament.

They were expressing dismay and anger over difficulties exporting fish to the European Union since the UK left the trading bloc on 31 December.

Vehicles from various parts of the UK coastal areas emblazoned with slogans such as “Brexit Carnage” and “incompetent government destroying shellfish industry” drew police attention.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan police said: “Police are aware of a protest in Westminster relating to the UK fishing industry – an appropriate policing plan is in place.

“We would remind those involved that London remains in Tier 4 for Covid restrictions and anyone breaching the regulation will be reported.

“No arrests occurred, but a number of lorries have been stopped and 14 people, who were either drivers or passengers in those vehicles, have been reported [via FPN] for Covid-related offences.”

Scottish fishermen have been particularly hard hit following the introduction of catch certificates, health checks and customs declarations. Delays have been such that some have been forced to discard whole catches, and some say exports have shrunk to almost zero.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said over the weekend that the delays were just “teething problems.”

One of the lorries on its way to London

He said he was “not convinced” the delays were because of the government’s trade deal with the EU and argued it will “create huge, sustainable opportunities” for the sector.

Prime minister Boris Johnson last week promised to compensate those the fishing industry for losses, but the commitment to that pledge appeared to weaken.

“In so far as there are delays caused by a variety of problems, we will compensate those fishing businesses,” he told the Commons on Wednesday. “But there is a massive opportunity for Scotland and for the whole of the UK with the increase in quota that we get from the deal.”

Today, fishing companies reacted angrily to the government’s position. A spokesperson from Eyemouth-based DR Collin & Son, which took part in the protest, said: “All the training is going to waste as the technology is outdated and cannot cope with the demands being placed on it – which in turn is resulting in no produce being able to leave the UK.”

Many fishing communities voted in favour of Brexit, but they believe the deal that has been struck has left them worse off.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Anger amongst Scotland’s seafood exporters has been simmering for two weeks now as the door to their most important market has been slammed shut. Many now fear for their survival.

“That anger has been stoked by a number UK Ministers dismissing this crisis as ‘teething problems’ or, worse still, trying to make jokes about it.

“It is five days since the Prime Minister promised compensation and nothing has happened. In fact, other members of Cabinet seem to have been walking away from that commitment.

James Withers: ‘compensation is now critical’ (pic: Terry Murden)

“Compensation is now critical. However, that will only buy a little time. We desperately need to press pause on the new bureaucratic checks on exports. We need time to get systems properly built as they keep falling down – as happened again over the weekend.

“The UK Government has already paused checks on EU imports until July 2021 and we need the same for goods going in the opposite direction, into the EU. That requires immediate dialogue with the European Commission.

“All our warnings that systems weren’t ready have sadly proven true and it is businesses now paying the heavy price for complacency and failure to act on our warnings.

“The Government’s own watchdog, the National Audit Office, gave the same warning that was not acted upon. Action now is critical to try and rescue a desperate situation for many.”