Shell to axe 330 Aberdeen jobs as part of global cut

Oil giant redundancies

Shell says it remains committed to the North Sea

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is to cut 330 jobs in north east Scotland as part of global cutbacks announced last year.

The company said most of the posts are based at its office in Aberdeen and will the cuts over the next two years will leave about 1,000 staff based in the city.

Some of the jobs being lost will be linked to the project of decommissioning of the Brent Charlie platform, which is expected to be completed in the next two years.

It announced last September that up to 9,000 jobs would go worldwide in response a decline in demand for oil, but did not specify which locations would be affected.

The price has since recovered, but the company will proceed with cutting costs as it adjusts to other changes in the industry, such as the transition to new fuels. It said Covid had accelerated its plans.

The company said it remained committed to investing in the North Sea.