Scottish seafood exports halted until next week

Brexit hold-ups

Scottish produce is in demand on the continent

Fresh Scottish seafood deliveries to the EU have been suspended until next week amid mounting red tape caused by the Brexit changeover.

Problems continue over health checks, IT systems and customs documents. French buyers have turned away trailer loads of langoustine and salmon worth tens of thousands of pounds this month because they took too long to arrive.

Under new rules every box has to be inspected and verified by vets before it leaves Scotland.

Complaints that a normal one-hour check has become five hours were first raised last week and continue to frustrate suppliers and deliverers as fears rise of firms being forced out of business.

Angry fishermen have threatened to dump fish at the doors of parliament unless the problems are resolved.

Jamie McMillan of Lochfyne Seafarms warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that “if Scottish exporters can’t get their product to market next week, we will be at the gates of (the Palace of) Westminster and we’ll be dumping our shellfish on your doorstep, rotten.

“We are fighting for survival here. Get it sorted and get it sorted now.”

Some Scottish fishermen have stopped sending their boats out to fish. The Scottish government says the disruption has cost the industry millions of pounds in lost contracts, and meant lower prices at market. Others have pinned the blame on Scotland’s failure to get its systems in place.

DFDS has suspended its groupage export service which allows several exporters to group products together in a single consignment. It said it wanted to fix IT issues and train more staff in new procedures.

It expects deliveries to resume next Monday, but remains concerned that the process will continue to be longer than ideal.

It said: “By working together we aim to have a robust service running very soon again.”

The Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, has called for action to ensure perishable goods have the smoothest possible access to European and other markets.

Call for ‘nativity’ minister to resign

The SNP has called on the UK Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis to resign after she admitted during a House of Lords evidence session that she had not fully read the details of the Brexit deal because she was “very busy organising the local Nativity trail”.

Philippa Whitford, SNP Brexit spokesman, said: “Due to Brexit-induced bureaucracy, Scotland’s fishing communities are already experiencing severe disruption and cannot get their produce to their customers in the EU market on time.

“Having already lost thousands of pounds in discarded seafood, many boats in my constituency are now tied up in the harbour.

“For the Tory government’s Fisheries Minister to then admit that she did not even bother to read the details of the damaging deal because she was too busy is unbelievable and makes her position untenable.”