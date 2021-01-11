Scott re-elected as Brodies managing partner

Law

Nick Scott has overseen growth

Nick Scott, managing partner of Scottish law firm Brodies, has been re-elected to serve a second term.

The firm’s partnership voted for Mr Scott to remain in the role for a further three years from 1 May.

This firm’s revenue grew by 20% in his first two years, from £68.5 million to £82.0m, headcount increase from 645 to 744 and partner numbers rise from 96 to 107.

Having trained in London, Mr Scott joined Brodies in 1999. He became a partner in 2001 and led the firm’s real estate practice from 2010 to 2018.

In May 2018, he became a board member of PRIME – an alliance of law firms across the UK and Republic of Ireland, committed to improving access to the legal profession through work experience. He was recently re-elected to serve a further term in that role.

Brodies chairman, Christine O’Neill, said: “Under Nick’s leadership Brodies has continued to grow.

“While focused on business growth and investment, Nick has approached his role as managing partner with a commitment to the success and wellbeing of our colleagues at the forefront of his mind.

“That commitment has been very clear, despite a challenging social, political and economic backdrop. We are delighted that Nick has been re-elected “