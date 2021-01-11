Main Menu

Law

Scott re-elected as Brodies managing partner

| January 11, 2021
Nick Scott of Brodies

Nick Scott has overseen growth

Nick Scott, managing partner of Scottish law firm Brodies, has been re-elected to serve a second term.

The firm’s partnership voted for Mr Scott to remain in the role for a further three years from 1 May.

This firm’s revenue grew by 20% in his first two years, from £68.5 million to £82.0m, headcount increase from 645 to 744 and partner numbers rise from 96 to 107.

Having trained in London, Mr Scott joined Brodies in 1999. He became a partner in 2001 and led the firm’s real estate practice from 2010 to 2018.

In May 2018, he became a board member of PRIME – an alliance of law firms across the UK and Republic of Ireland, committed to improving access to the legal profession through work experience. He was recently re-elected to serve a further term in that role.

Brodies chairman, Christine O’Neill, said: “Under Nick’s leadership Brodies has continued to grow.

“While focused on business growth and investment, Nick has approached his role as managing partner with a commitment to the success and wellbeing of our colleagues at the forefront of his mind.

“That commitment has been very clear, despite a challenging social, political and economic backdrop. We are delighted that Nick has been re-elected “

, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Vishal Chopra

Chopra moves from Grant Thornton to KPMG

Vishal Chopra has been appointed partner and head of tax at KPMG in Scotland, joiningRead More

Martin Gilbert

Gilbert to drive deal-making cash shell AssetCo

Martin Gilbert: taking a stake Veteran Scottish fund manager Martin Gilbert has joined a groupRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.