Scott leaves 1825 for new role at Royal London

Wealth management

Julie Scott: leaves Standard Life Aberdeen (pic: Terry Murden)

Royal London has poached the head of Standard Life Aberdeen’s advisory division Julie Scott to take up a new role as chief customer officer.

Ms Scott will leave 1825 at the end of February after more than three years as chief executive.

She was also interim head of the personal division, which includes wider responsibilities for savings and wealth.

Ms Scott will be reunited with Barry O’Dwyer, formerly Standard Life Assurance CEO who set up 1825 in 2015 and is now CEO of Royal London.

Ms Scott joined the business as head of operations. In September 2017 she replaced launch CEO Steve Murray who stepped up to a wider group role.

Her move follows a series of senior appointments at SLA. René Buehlmann, former head of Asia-Pacific at UBS Asset Management, becomes chief executive of Asia Pacific, replacing Aberdeen veteran Hugh Young who will become chairman of Asia. Mr Young also retains his director positions representing Aberdeen on certain fund and UK investment trust boards.

Chris Demetriou, head of Americas, will take on the additional role of head of UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He replaces Gary Marshall, head of UK and EMEA, who is retiring later this year.

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has promoted Katie Trowsdale to head of multi-manager strategies, the fund of fund arm of its multi asset solutions business.

Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Stephen Bird said: “We’re developing the great pool of talent we already have as well as attracting new expertise into the business.

“The strengthened executive leadership team has the expertise, judgement and drive to lead the business as we deliver on the strategic opportunities across our global business.”