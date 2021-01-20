RGU offers further GA places to upskill key workers

Data skills

Graduate apprentices are in demand

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has announced further fully funded graduate apprenticeship (GA) places in data science and business management.

The courses, which begin next month, cover subjects such as leadership, management, and strategy as well as digital and data analytic skills – areas that are becoming increasingly important as businesses look to the future both during and post-pandemic.

Developed by Skills Development Scotland in partnership with industry and the higher education sector, GAs are an innovative way for individuals to get qualified up to master’s degree level while in paid employment. They are designed by employers and industry and offered in key sectors that need highly skilled employees.

RGU is already working in partnership with more than 240 businesses in Scotland. In 2020, despite the pandemic, more than 160 apprentices were enrolled.

Professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice chancellor, said: “The demand for graduate apprenticeships is testament to the important role they play in providing a high value and low cost option for employers.”

The programme was always designed to be delivered primarily online to allow apprentices to spend most of their time in the workplace, but this has become particularly relevant in the current environment where digital education has become the norm.