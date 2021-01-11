R&A shuns Turnberry over Trump ‘circumstances’

Resort off schedule

Donald Trump at the opening of Trump Turnberry

Outgoing US president Donald Trump’s fading dream of seeing his golf courses take pride of place at the top of the sport has been dealt further setbacks following his association with last week’s storming of the Capitol in Washington.

On Sunday Trump National in Bedminster was stripped of the US PGA Championship in 2022 as the tournament organisers felt it would be detrimental to the PGA brand.

Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, Scotland, has not been selected to host an Open Championship by the R&A since Trump bought the resort in 2014 – with the host venues now finalised up to 2024.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said there were “no plans” to stage any of its championships at Turnberry and that the governing body would “not do so in the foreseeable future”.

Slumber said: “We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”

The PGA of America voted to terminate its agreement with Trump National following accusations that the president encouraged events on Wednesday evening where representatives were meeting to confirm Joe Biden’s election.

PGA of America President Jim Richerson said: “It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission.

“It was a decision made to ensure the PGA of America and PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our game for decades to come.”

A representative for the Trump Organization said they were “incredibly disappointed” with the decision.

The course in New Jersey is one of 17 courses around the world owned by Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders are hoping to force House Republicans to cast votes both on Trump’s fitness for office and on whether to remove him during his final days in power.