Pubs and shops to get £9,000 one-off Covid grant

New support

Rishi Sunak: ‘huge challenge’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is offering retailers, pubs, restaurants and other hospitality and leisure companies a £9,000 one-off grant under new Covid support measures.

It will be in addition to existing loans and grants but has been criticised as far too little and too short term to meet the growing costs facing businesses which will be shut for up to two months.

The cash is provided on a per-property basis to support businesses through the latest restrictions, and is expected to benefit over 600,000 business properties, worth £4 billion across the UK.

Mr Sunak said: “The new strain of the virus presents us all with a huge challenge – and whilst the vaccine is being rolled out, we have needed to tighten restrictions further.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and today we’re announcing a further cash injection to support businesses and jobs until the Spring.

“This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen.”

A further £594 million is also being made available for local authorities and the devolved administrations to support other businesses not eligible for the grants, that might be affected by the restrictions. Businesses should apply to their local authorities.

The new one-off grants come in addition to existing business support, including grants worth up to £3,000 for closed businesses, and up to £2,100 per month for impacted businesses once they reopen.

The government has also provided 100% business rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, £1.1 billion existing discretionary funding for Local Authorities, the furlough scheme now extended to April and 100% government backed loans, extended until March.

Businesses welcomed the extra support but called for long term funding that will all them to plan.

British Chambers of Commerce director general, Adam Marshall said: ”While this immediate cash flow support for business is welcome, it is not going to be enough to save many firms. We need to see a clear support package for the whole of 2021, not just another incremental intervention.

Adam Marshall: ‘we need a long term plan’ (pic: Terry Murden)

“The government must move away from this drip-feed approach and set out a long-term plan that allows all businesses of all shapes and sizes to plan, and ultimately survive.

“Many smaller firms won’t qualify for the full headline amounts set out in the Chancellor’s statement, and will be left struggling to see how this new top-up grant will help them out of their cashflow problems.

“Support must be sufficient to cover not just those on the front line of retail, hospitality and leisure, but also firms in supply chains and wider business communities who are also feeling the devastating impacts of these restrictions.”

Further information

The one-off top-ups will be granted to closed businesses as follows: £4k for businesses with a rateable value of £15k or under £6k for businesses with a rateable value between £15k and £51k £9k for businesses with a rateable value of over £51k

Business support is a devolved policy and therefore the responsibility of the devolved administrations, which will receive additional funding as a result of these announcements in the usual manner: The Scottish Government will receive £375m The Welsh Government will receive £227m The Northern Ireland Executive will receive £127m

This is on top of the increased funding which has already been guaranteed by the UK Government, to continue to provide the devolved administrations the certainty they need to plan for their COVID-19 response in the months ahead.

Small businesses in the devolved administrations should also be able to benefit from other UK-wide measures in the Government’s unprecedented package of support for business, including the various business lending schemes (where the repayment terms were made easier as part of the Winter Economy Plan), and the extension of the Self Employment Income Support Scheme.