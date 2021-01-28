Premier Inn takes lead on EV charging points

Whitbread's green plan

Hotels will get installations

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has struck a deal with energy giant ENGIE, to deliver the UK hospitality sector’s biggest roll-out of high-powered electric charging points.

Whitbread intends to install up to 1,000 GeniePoint Network rapid charging points at more than 800 hotels and its restaurant brands Beefeater and Brewers Fayre.

The move is part of the company’s Force for Good Sustainability programme which commits it to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It will help support the Government’s 10-point green plan, with its emphasis on accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.

ENGIE will install high-power chargers which will enable cars to replenish in around 30 minutes. The facility is therefore likely to be attractive to people ‘on the move’ as well as hotel and restaurant guests.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said “Electric vehicles are key to our plans to cut emissions, build back greener and kick start a green industrial revolution across the country.

“Just as the Government is accelerating efforts to support EV and battery manufacturing in the UK, we must also ensure the public can access high-power charging points at their convenience.”

Simon Leigh, group procurement director at Whitbread, said: “Electric vehicles are one of the ways in which the UK strives for a greener future and we’re pleased to help drive this goal forward with what we believe is the UK’s biggest roll-out of rapid charging points to date.”

Sam Hockman, Divisional CEO – Futures at ENGIE UK & Ireland said: “This important move by Whitbread highlights the key role the hospitality sector can play to support not only the uptake of EVs, but also the UK’s wider commitment to become net zero by 2050.”