Police receive complaints over PM’s visit to Scotland

Boris Johnson on a hospital visit in Glasgow

Boris Johnson has been reported to Police Scotland by Scottish nationalists complaining that he has broken the law by crossing the border.

Several complaints were made to the police as the Prime Minister visited a coronavirus testing hub in Glasgow.

He was given a tour of the Lighthouse hub for PCR samples at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital this morning and later met soldiers setting up a vaccination centre in Castlemilk.

The Scottish government has banned all non-essential travel and Mr Johnson’s opponents said his visit was non-essential.

Downing Street defended the visit as a “fundamental part of the Prime Minister’s job”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We have received a small number of complaints regarding Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland.

“This is a working visit in his official capacity as Prime Minister and we are policing the event appropriately”.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said Mr Johnson wanted to thank frontline workers who were battling the virus.

Officials said the UK Government had delivered more than one million rapid lateral flow test kits to Scotland so far and is funding testing sites across the country – including seven drive-through centres, 27 walk-through sites and 21 mobile testing units, along with the Lighthouse Lab in Glasgow.

Westminster cash has provided 62% of testing kits in Scotland, Number 10 added.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Scotland, the Prime Minister said: “The great benefits of co-operation across the whole of the UK have never been clearer than since the beginning of this pandemic.

“We have pulled together to defeat the virus, providing £8.6 billion to the Scottish Government to support public services whilst also protecting the jobs of more than 930,000 citizens in Scotland.

“We have a vaccine programme developed in labs in Oxford being administered across the United Kingdom by our armed forces, who are helping to establish 80 new vaccine centres across Scotland.

“That’s how we are delivering for the people of Scotland so we can ensure the strongest possible recovery from the virus.

“Mutual co-operation across the UK throughout this pandemic is exactly what the people of Scotland expect and it is what I have been focused on.

“The people of the UK have stood together during this pandemic: from our doctors and nurses in our hospitals to our shop workers, scientists, lorry drivers and teachers – working together as one truly United Kingdom is the best way to build our Covid recovery.”

Critics say the real purpose for Mr Johnson’s visit is not to be briefed on vaccinations, but to prop up the union in the face of polls putting the SNP on course for victory in May and in favour of a referendum on independence.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said the PM’s trip was evidence that he was in a ‘panic’ about the prospect of another referendum.

The MSP said: “Clearly, Boris Johnson is rattled. By branding this campaign trip as ‘essential’, this is clearly a Prime Minister in panic, who knows the Tories are losing the argument on independence.

“Twenty polls in a row have shown that a majority of voters believe Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.”