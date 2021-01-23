Pitch@Palace ‘put on pause’ after staff resign

Project stalled

By a Daily Business reporter |

Prince Andrew with former Lord Provost of Edinburgh Donald Wilson at a Pitch@Palace event at Dynamic Earth in 2015

Prince Andrew’s business enterprise Pitch@Palace is understood to have been paused and is under review.

Fifteen staff as well as director Johan Eliasch have left the Dragons’ Den-style project in the last year.

An accountant is said to be overseeing it in an administrative role. It is cash positive but reports say there are no plans to restart it.

A Pitch@Palace spokesman told The Telegraph that the company was “taking this time to conduct a review of its ownership” while it remains in its “pause position”.

It was reported in November 2019 that the Duke had left the initiative in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and his heavily-criticised television interview on his friendship with the late convicted sex offender.

Sponsors of the charity such as Barclays, KPMG, Standard Chartered and Inmarsat, a British satellite telecommunications company, withdrew support.

The Duke of York, styled the Earl of Inverness in Scotland, attended a Pitch@Palace event at Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh with Informatics Ventures in September 2015.