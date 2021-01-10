Pelosi wants Trump out as firms pull Republican donations

US election crisis

Ms Pelosi fears protestors will be pardoned

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, wants Donald Trump impeached so he cannot make another bid for the White House.

She also fears he could use the final days of his term in office to pardon those involved in last week’s storming of the Capitol.

The House Speaker told ’60 Minutes’ in an interview that she wants Mr Trump out of office immediately.

In a clip released ahead of the interview on CBS she is asked: “There is a possibility that after all of this, there’s no punishment, no consequence, and he could run again for president.”

“And that’s one of the motivations that people have for advocating for impeachment,” Ms Pelosi replied.

Her comments cams as a number of America’s biggest companies are suspending donations to Republican Congress members who attempted to obstruct Joe Biden’s election.

They include Citigroup, Commerce Bank and Marriott, who have expressed dismay at the decision by 147 Republicans to vote against certification of the electoral votes in a joint session of Congress last Wednesday evening.

Commerce Bank said it is halting its contributions to officials it says “have impeded the peaceful transfer of power.” The bank donated a total of $49,750 to Republicans during the 2020 cycle.

“Commerce Bank condemns violence in any form and believes the actions witnessed this week are abhorrent, anti-democratic and entirely contrary to supporting goodwill for Americans and businesses,” it said.

Marriott is suspending its donations to lawmakers who opposed election results.

“We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” the company said in a statement.

In an internal memo to employees on Friday, Citigroup said it would temporarily suspend all political giving in the first quarter. The company also denounced candidates “who do not respect the rule of the law.”

Since the Capitol riots, a large number of companies and business leaders have come forward to condemn the violence that ensued in Washington, with some calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment.

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have banned President Trump from posting to his accounts for at least the remainder of his term in office – nine days – or indefinitely. Twitter has permanently banned Mr Trump from from its platform.