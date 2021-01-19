Online sales tax considered to pay off Covid debt

An online tax on parcels is up for discussion

Shoppers may face higher prices for buying goods over the internet if the Chancellor opts for an online sales tax.

Jesse Norman, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, has confirmed that it is among the ideas being considered by Rishi Sunak to help pay off the cost of propping up the Covid-hit economy.

Mr Sunak is facing calls from business groups to extend the current business rates relief and reform the system completely. The CBI today calls for the business rates holiday to be extended for at least another three months.

But Mr Sunak needs to turn attention to how the Treasury raises money for the mounting cost of keeping companies afloat.

Shoppers have been forced online because of shop closures, making an online tax an increasingly lucrative and badly-needed source of revenue. A 2% levy on all goods bought online would raise £2 billion a year.

Mr Norman told the Commons Treasury committee: “When we thought about business rates in the recent consultation, we touched on the idea of an online sales tax and just put that out there for discussion and evaluation and we’re still reflecting on that.”

His comment was seen as a hint that Mr Sunak may be looking to raise taxes in next month’s Budget, and could favour an online sales tax over a wealth tax.

Companies selling over the internet have been among the big beneficiaries of the lockdown, along with delivery firms.

Even in normal times they have a cost advantage over bricks and mortar shops because they do not need to rent or maintenance costs on properties. However, the issue divides retail leaders, some saying a tax would simply push up prices for consumers.