Expansion plans

Oil testing firm RAB-Microfluidics raises £1.2m

| January 5, 2021
Rotimi Alabi

Rotimi Alabi: revolutionising oil testing

Oil analysis firm RAB-Microfluidics has secured £1.24 million in an investment round led by Eos Advisory. 

The funding, supported by London-based Newable Ventures, Scottish Enterprise and existing investors, will help the Aberdeen University spin-out strengthen its team and further develop its product plans.   

Led by Dr Rotimi Alabi, RAB-Microfluidics has a global customer base.

Dr Alabi said: “We are revolutionising oil testing and analysis services by making conventional laboratory procedures mobile, rapid and routine.”

Eos Advisory’s managing partner, Andrew McNeill, said: “RAB-Microfluidics is one of the most exciting early stage Scottish technology companies in the energy sector and we’re pleased to have brought together such a strong set of investors to support Rotimi and his team through their next phase of growth.” 

