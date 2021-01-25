Oil & gas heavyweight Crighton joins Gilson Gray

Energy

Calum Crighton: dual qualified

Calum Crighton, a co-founder of Lex Energy, has been recruited by expanding law firm Gilson Gray.

Mr Crighton joins the partnership with 15 years of commercial law experience primarily focused on upstream oil and gas and the associated supply chain.

Dual qualified in both Scottish and English Law, he will be based in Aberdeen and will play an integral role in the further extension of the firm’s oil and gas practice.

Prior to co-founding Lex Energy, Mr Crighton held senior legal positions with Pinsent Masons, Fairfield Energy and Premier Oil.

Derek Hamill, partner and head of corporate at Gilson Gray, said: “Calum is well-respected within the oil and gas sector and his wealth of proven experience across not only exploration and production, but also the wider energy supply chain, was a major attraction for us.”