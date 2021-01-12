Main Menu

Whisky

New marketing and comms roles at Glenmorangie

| January 12, 2021

Caspar MacRae and Ellie Goss

Scotch malt whisky company Glenmorangie has announced two senior promotions in its marketing and communications functions.

Caspar MacRae has taken on an expanded role as the director of marketing and business development.

He will oversee the commercially focused department with end-to-end responsibility for stewarding The Glenmorangie Company’s brands as well as driving key markets and sales.

Ellie Goss takes up a newly-created role on the executive team, as director of corporate affairs and hospitality.

Ms Goss, who joined the company in 2014 as head of communications, will be responsible for promoting the visitor attractions.

She will also oversee the Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton owned company’s CSR initiatives. She will take the lead on internal communications, and continuing her role as chairman of the Scotch Whisky Association’s communication working group.

