New CBI Scotland chairman focused on green recovery

Anderson steps up

Keith Anderson: ‘challenging time’ (pic: Terry Murden)

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson has taken over from Edrington’s Graham Hutcheon as chairman of CBI Scotland with a mission to focus on the green recovery.

Mr Anderson also joins the CBI chairs’ committee, the body responsible for setting and steering CBI policy at a UK level.

A longstanding member of the CBI, he joined the Scotland council in 2019 and currently serves as vice chairman.

He played a key role in developing the Scottish Leaders Mentoring Scheme, a joint initiative between ScottishPower and CBI Scotland to encourage and provide mentoring for the next generation of female business leaders in Scotland.

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland director, said: “Keith is extremely well positioned to help shape CBI Scotland’s work ahead of this year’s all-important COP26 summit in Glasgow.

“His knowledge, experience and expertise will be invaluable as we look to build back better from the pandemic and institute a truly green recovery in Scotland and beyond.”

Mr Anderson said: “There’s never been a more challenging time for the business community and, as such, it’s imperative CBI Scotland is a leading voice and advocate in driving the economic recovery that will deliver a clean, green and prosperous future for the nation.”

He was previously CEO of ScottishPower Renewables and led Iberdrola’s international offshore business.

Before joining ScottishPower, he worked with the Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Life, an as a management consultant with E&Y.

He is an honorary fellow of the Energy Institute, an independent member of Court of Aberdeen University, and a trustee of the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

Jennifer Young, managing partner at Ledingham Chalmers, becomes CBI Scotland vice chairman.