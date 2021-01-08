Negative Covid test required to get into Britain

New restrictions

Tests have been available at airports

Passengers travelling into Scotland and England from overseas will need to test negative for COVID-19 test before they are allowed in.

Anyone arriving will have to take the pre-departure test (PDT) up to 72 hours before leaving the country they are in. Those coming from countries not on the quarantine exemption list will still be required to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival.

The Scottish Government said the pre-departure test (PDT) will be introduced “as soon as practically possible”. England is expected to roll-out the new measures next week.

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Travel into or out of Scotland is currently illegal and that will remain the case while we work to suppress the new strain of COVID-19.

“The Scottish Government has been consistently clear about the risks associated with international travel and the importance of public health measures in helping to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“That is why we have been in regular dialogue with the UK Government and the other devolved administrations about what further measures can be put in place, including the introduction of pre-departure testing (PDT).

“The requirement for pre-departure testing will add to our suite of public health measures as we seek to help drive down transmission of the virus to safeguard health, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Mr Matheson said this additional measure does not remove the requirement for all passengers arriving from countries not on the quarantine exemption list to self-isolate for ten days, even with a negative test.

Likewise, all passengers will continue to have to complete a Passenger Locator Form.

There have been calls from the aviation industry and from the Scottish Conservatives for testing at airports, and calls to strengthen border measures with pre-arrival testing which is already in place in many countries.

Some airlines are requesting passengers have proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test ahead of travel.

Edinburgh Airport is among those which have introduced a Covid-19 drive-through screening service centre in front of the terminal to provide a fast and accurate PCR swab test with results emailed or texted to customers the next day.

The new testing measures announced today had been expected after comments by UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove earlier this week.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport said: “We have long been an advocate of pre-departure testing and today’s Government announcement brings us in line with many other countries and closer to having a consistent, internationally coordinated pre-departure testing regime

UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps said: “We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of COVID-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions.

“Taken together with the existing mandatory self-isolation period for passengers returning from high-risk countries, pre-departure tests will provide a further line of defence – helping us control the virus as we roll out the vaccine at pace over the coming weeks.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, said: “This is a necessary step, as it’s vital to do everything possible to control the spread of the virus and any further strains.

“However, Labour has been calling for a comprehensive strategy on testing for international travel since April. Instead the Government has been lurching from one crisis to another.

“In that time they have lost control of the virus and risked leaving the nation’s doors unlocked against the possibility of different strains of the virus entering the country from across the world.”