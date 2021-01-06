Munro joins Newton Investment Management

Star manager role

New role: Euan Munro

Euan Munro, who has quit as CEO of Aviva Investors, is replacing Hanneke Smits at Newton Investment Management, it has emerged.

Mr Munro’s departure from Aviva was announced on Monday alongside the appointment of his successor Mark Versey, chief investment officer of Aviva’s real assets division.

It has now emerged that the former star manager at Standard Life will take over from Ms Smits who stepped down as CEO at Newton in October to become head of BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Mr Munro was previously head of global multi-asset and fixed interest investing at Standard Life Investments.

He was the architect of what had been a successful Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS) product and he moved to Aviva aiming to replicate the strategy.

Andrew Downs will continue as Newton’s interim CEO until Mr Munro joins the company in June, according to Wealth Manager. His appointment will also required approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.