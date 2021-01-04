MP Ferrier charged over alleged Covid rule breach

Police action

Margaret Ferrier speaking in the Commons on the night in question

SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has been charged over allegations she breached coronavirus restrictions.

Ms Ferrier, 60, sparked outrage after admitting she had travelled by train from her constituency near Glasgow to London while awaiting the results of a Covid test at the end of September.

She spoke in the Commons that night and then travelled back to Scotland the following day after being told the test was positive.

She is said to have visited a gym, beauty salon and a gift shop in Lanarkshire while waiting for the results.

Police Scotland tonight confirmed she will be charged with culpable and reckless conduct over an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between September 26 and 29 last year.

Ms Ferrier was suspended by the SNP in the wake of the allegations but has resisted calls to resign. She is now an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

“This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further.”

The Metropolitan Police said in October that because Ms Ferrier took a coronavirus test on 26 September – and travelled to London two days later – she could not face action under the Health Protection Regulations 2020, because they only came into effect on 29 September.

Under the new law offenders face a fine of up to £4,000 for “recklessly” breaching lockdown.