Montgomery parts company with Scotsman chiefs

CEO leaves

All change: The Scotsman’s new owner has cleared out the management

David Montgomery has parted company with the chief executive of JPI Media just weeks after acquiring the publisher of The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post.

It is understood that David King left with a number of other senior executives.

Former Mirror Group boss Mr Montgomery led a £10.2 million takeover of the group’s titles via his vehicle National World on New Year’s Eve.

Editor-in-chief Jeremy Clifford, as well as group commercial director Andy Sumner, company secretary Peter McCall, group development director Jason Rowse-Davies and interim chief financial officer Cormac O’Shea have also left.

Mr King had been CEO of Johnston Press for almost three years ahead of its administration and subsequent sale to a consortium of hedge funds which owned the company’s debt and re-styled the group JPIMedia.

Mr Montgomery appointed former Mirror Group colleague Mark Hollinshead as chief commercial officer and former Johnston Press executive Danny Cammiade to the board.

JPI is thought to have had revenues of £85 million and earnings of £6 million in 2020.

It had been looking for a buyer since its formation in 2018, and sold the i newspaper to DMGT, which owns the Daily Mail, in 2019.