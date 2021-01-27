Micronas to shut Glenrothes plant with 83 jobs lost

Electronics setback

Closing: Micronas at Glenrothes

Glenrothes electronics plant Micronas, owned by the German company TDK-Micronas, is closing with the loss of 83 jobs.

Staff based at the Southfield Industrial Estate have been told the factory will shut in April as part of a restructuring process.

The plant, which produces electronic sensors for the automotive industry, opened in 1994 and its owner had formerly proposed moving operations from Germany to Fife.

Fife Council will offer workers support through PACE which was set up to help those affected by redundancy.