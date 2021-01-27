Main Menu

Electronics setback

Micronas to shut Glenrothes plant with 83 jobs lost

| January 27, 2021

Closing: Micronas at Glenrothes

Glenrothes electronics plant Micronas, owned by the German company TDK-Micronas, is closing with the loss of 83 jobs.

Staff based at the Southfield Industrial Estate have been told the factory will shut in April as part of a restructuring process.

The plant, which produces electronic sensors for the automotive industry, opened in 1994 and its owner had formerly proposed moving operations from Germany to Fife.

Fife Council will offer workers support through PACE which was set up to help those affected by redundancy.

News, Industry, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Stuart Pender

Lomond adds four more agencies to portfolio

Stuart Pender: consolidation Scottish estate agency and lettings group Lomond has announced the completion ofRead More

Julie Scott

Scott leaves 1825 for new role at Royal London

Julie Scott: leaves Standard Life Aberdeen (pic: Terry Murden) Royal London has poached the headRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.