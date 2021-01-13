Meechan steps in as ScotlandIS interim CEO

As Morrison-Ross departs

Karen Meechan: ‘critical year’

ScotlandIS, the digital industries trade group, has appointed Karen Meechan as interim chief executive.

Ms Meechan, chief operating officer, will take on the role from February when current CEO Jane Morrison-Ross leaves to take up a similar position at South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE).

Alison McLaughlin, chairman of ScotlandIS, said: “Karen is well known to our partners and members and has worked closely with Jane on the current ScotlandIS strategy and ambition.”

Ms Meechan said the coming months were “a critical year for Scotland’s digital sector.”

Borders bound: Jane Morrison-Ross (pic: Terry Murden)

Ms Morrison-Ross has been head of ScotlandIS for 18 months, succeeding Polly Purvis.

She will take over at SOSE from interim CEO Nick Halfhide. SOSE was launched last April to lead economic development in Dumfries and Galloway and Scottish Borders.

Chairman of SOSE, Russel Griggs, said when he announced Ms Morrison-Ross’s appointment in November that the agency had built a team of almost 70.