McHugh takes managing partner role at DM Hall

DM Hall, the Scottish firm of chartered surveyors, has appointed Ayrshire-based John McHugh, as managing partner. He replaces Eric Curran who has held the role for six years.

Mr McHugh (pictured) began his working life in DM Hall’s Glasgow office some 30 years ago as a young surveyor. After three years he took the reins of the firm’s then recently opened Irvine office where he has since led colleagues in developing the business across Ayrshire.

He plans, travel restrictions permitting, to get around the country over the course of 2021 to engage with staff in 25 offices throughout Scotland.

Mr McHugh said: “I have had the privilege of being elected as managing partner by my fellow partners to succeed Eric. I am delighted and encouraged that they have put their trust in me to carry on the good work he has done in recent years and to continue to maintain the services, relationships, and standards of professionalism of which we are all justly proud.”

Eric Curran said: “John will undoubtedly bring a fresh outlook and new ideas that will benefit the firm and add value to our clients.”