Management changes at Scottish airports

Aviation

By a Daily Business reporter |

Mark Johnston: new role

Mark Johnston has taken up the new role of chief operating officer for AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

During his near-16 years with the group, Mr Johnston has held a series of senior roles including managing director of Glasgow Airport. He will report to AGS chief executive Derek Provan.

Gillian Bruton, previously finance director at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd, has joined the group as chief financial officer.

Roger Hunt takes on the new role of chief of business services, which will see him lead several critical support functions within the group including human resources, capital and planning, innovation, IT and procurement. Mr Hunt has held a series of senior positions across Aberdeen Airport and the wider group..

Matt Wood has joined AGS as commercial director. He began his career at EasyJet and has also worked for Wizz Air, Spanair and Gatwick Airport. He joins the group from Norwegian.

Mark Beveridge and Ronald Leitch have been appointed operations directors at Aberdeen and Glasgow, respectively, with Steve Szalay continuing in the same position at Southampton.

Mr Provan said: “The AGS group and the wider aviation industry have faced huge challenges that would have been inconceivable just 12 months ago.

“The pathway to recovery begins now and while the months and years ahead of us will be difficult, I’m confident that the wealth of experience and expertise brought by our new executive committee will be key to ensuring AGS Airport is a strong position to build back better.”