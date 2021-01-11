Macfie takes chair as Souter unveils co-MDs

Investment

Souter Investments, the private equity focused investment office of Sir Brian Souter and his family, has appointed John Berthinussen and Calum Cusiter as co-managing directors. Andy Macfie, pictured, who set up the office with Sir Brian in 2006 and has been managing director for 14 years, becomes chairman.

Sir Brian Souter said: “When Andy and I launched Souter Investments in 2006 our vision was to create a professional but entrepreneurial family investment office, building a diversified investment portfolio that would generate healthy returns over the long-term, be resilient to economic downturns and fund charitable donations.

“Andy has been critical to us achieving these objectives. Going forward, under the leadership of John and Calum, our strategy and approach remains the same, and we continue to have significant capital available to invest in new opportunities.”

Mr Macfie said: “Calum and John have worked for me at Souter Investments for the last 12 years and thoroughly deserve their promotion.

“We have together generated excellent returns and have a strong portfolio of investments which has been resilient to the effects of Covid-19.

“After 35 years investing in private equity, I am delighted to be handing over the reins to Calum and John and to look forward to continuing my involvement with Souter Investments as chairman.”