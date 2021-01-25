Macdonald hired as chairman at EC-OG

Energy

EC-OG, a company specialising in intelligent battery and energy management technology for the energy industry, has appointed Bob MacDonald as chairman.

Mr MacDonald (pictured) was previously chief executive of the Specialist Technology Solutions business for Wood.

He has nearly 30 years experience covering multiple sectors across the energy transition and industrial markets. He is a chartered engineer & fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology, a fellow & council member of the Society of Underwater Technology, and has been involved with the government initiative ‘Developing the Young Workforce’ since its inception.

Aberdeen-based EC-OG was founded in 2013 with the purpose of delivering clean energy technologies. EC-OG manufactures innovative energy storage and management technologies that provide cost-effective, low carbon solutions across multiple sectors.

Richard Knox, managing director at EC-OG said: “The business is now poised for a period of rapid growth and the appointment of Bob as chairman, with a strong track record of diversifying and internationalising businesses on a global scale, will be a great catalyst to accelerate the ambitions of our business.”