Lord Duncan and Armour join Charlotte St Partners

Media moves

Lord Duncan and Katie Armour

Charlotte Street Partners, the communications consultancy based in Edinburgh and London, has appointed Dr Ian Duncan (Lord Duncan of Springbank) as a consulting partner.

It has hired three other staff, including Katie Armour who joins from the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Lord Duncan will provide insight and advice to clients, principally on engagement with the European Union and across a number of industry sectors.

A former UK government minister currently serving as deputy speaker of the House of Lords, his appointment is in compliance with the advice received from the UK government’s advisory committee on business appointments (ACOBA).

Ms Armour spent three years as a press officer for the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Louise Thomson joins as executive assistant after three years in executive assistant roles at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Maria Julia Pieraccioni, who has worked in data management at Eurasia Group’s EGxLabs and in public affairs in the offices of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Hillary Rodham Clinton, becomes an associate based in London.