Lomond adds four more agencies to portfolio

Acquisitions

Stuart Pender: consolidation

Scottish estate agency and lettings group Lomond has announced the completion of four acquisitions following the recent announcement of its merger with Linley & Simpson.

Craigflower Lettings in Edinburgh is joined by Pad Residential and Allison & Co in Manchester and Halls Estate Agents in Brighton. In total a further 700 properties under management have been added to the Lomond portfolio.

Each of the acquired businesses will be integrated into existing Lomond brands, namely Braemore in Edinburgh, Thornley Groves in Manchester and Brand Vaughan in Brighton.

Stuart Pender, Group CEO of Lomond said: “These deals very much signal our intention to consolidate regional markets through our network. We are looking for new opportunities to work with good quality lettings and estate agencies across all of our regions.”

Lomond announced a merger on 4 January with Yorkshire residential lettings firm Linley & Simpson which added more than 600 homes to its portfolio in December with the purchase of the residential lettings and management division of Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Lomond now manages more than 23,000 residential properties and employs in excess of 580 staff in Aberdeen, Birmingham, Brighton, Edinburgh, Hull, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and York.