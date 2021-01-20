Letham joins Rangers board in Ibrox reshuffle

New director named

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Role: George Letham (pic: SNS Group)

Businessman George Letham has been named a director at Rangers after an Ibrox boardroom reshuffle.

The “Three Bears” investor, who has a 4.33 per cent stake in Rangers International Football Club plc, will now have a key role in the running of the club.

Alongside Douglas Park and George Taylor, the 63-year-old invested in Rangers as Dave King, Paul Murray and John Gilligan took control of the club in March 2015 as Mike Ashley’s tenure came to an end.

Former chairman King is the club’s largest shareholder with a 20.37 per cent stake through his company New Oasis Asset Limited.

In December the South African-based businessman confirmed he was selling his shareholding to supporters’ group Club 1872, with fan representation in the boardroom a prime objective.

The first purchase of 1,250,000 shares by Club 1872 was completed earlier this month, taking its shareholding to 5.12 per cent and opening the door for Letham’s appointment.

Documents registered with Companies House on Tuesday show that Letham, the club’s ninth biggest shareholder, was named as a director on January 15.

The Rangers Football Club Ltd is owned and operated by the Rangers International Football Club plc.