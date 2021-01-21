Leonard Curtis boosts team with two senior hires

Corporate finance

Barry Stewart and George Lafferty

Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group’s Glasgow team has been boosted with the appointment of Barry Stewart and George Lafferty as directors.

They bring with them a combined 55 years’ experience to the Waterloo Street office of the UK professional services firm. They are tasked with driving the expansion of Leonard Curtis in Glasgow and across Scotland.

A chartered accountant and licensed insolvency practitioner, Mr Stewart has over 25 years’ expertise gained in all aspects of personal and corporate recovery. Mr Lafferty has three decades of similar experience and is specialist in corporate and personal insolvency, as well as Debt Arrangement Scheme management.

Both have significant corporate restructuring expertise gained in national business advisory firms.

They are also experienced in steering business growth – having previously set up and run an insolvency firm for eight years and expanded it into what was at the time, the largest personal insolvency practice in Scotland, with over 60 staff.

In addition, they set up and ran their own boutique insolvency firms, 180 Advisory Solutions in Glasgow and Insolvency Help in Dublin.