Leisure plan to celebrate Scots transport pioneers

£33.8m proposal

Harley-Davidson has its roots in Scotland

A museum telling the story of Scots behind some of the most famous motoring brands will form the centrepiece of a proposed leisure development near Perth.

Under the plan a site near West Kinfauns will be turned into a tourism and retail attraction with a hotel, lodges and a museum showcasing the contribution of Scots to iconic names in cars and motorcycles.

They include David Buick (founder of Buick), Arthur, Walter and William Davidson (co-founders of Harley Davidson), and Preston Watson from Dundee who, unofficially, had the first powered flight at Errol some ten months before the Wright brothers.

It is also the intention to put on feature displays which will change twice annually. Such displays could focus on Grand Prix and racing cars driven by Scots, such as Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart and Dario Franchitti, the story of Stagecoach, or famous Scots on two wheels.

The site at West Kinfauns

The £33.8m development is led by plant machinery company, Morris Leslie whose headquarters are at West Kinfauns.

The company wants to incorporate its development in a proposed park and ride, which has planning consent.

Morris Leslie, chairman of the eponymous company, said the development would provide a “gateway to Perth, to the surrounding area and beyond”.

He added: “The proposed scheme is of a scale that can support additional development and is ideally placed in terms of transport connection. It is also in a beautiful location with wonderful views.”

Council leader Councillor Murray Lyle said: “This leisure-led development has the potential to make an exciting contribution to the local economy.

“These plans, although at an early stage, are a significant vote of confidence in Perth and Kinross and our ambitious plans for the area.”