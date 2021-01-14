Leese joins James Gibb as chief operating officer

Property

James Gibb residential factors has appointed David Leese to its senior management team, in the position of chief operating officer.

James Gibb manages a property portfolio of over 46,000 residential, commercial and retirement homes on developments across Scotland, including central Scotland, Dundee, Angus, Perthshire, Fife, Aberdeen, Inverness and surrounding areas.

Mr Leese (pictured) will be responsible for ensuring the business is structured and aligned to deliver the absolute best in customer service for clients and partners.

He has held key senior management positions throughout his 30-year career in the NHS, including in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. Most recently he held the executive post of chief for the Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

At that point he was responsible for the overall delivery of adult social care and community health services in Renfrewshire, managing over 2,200 staff with an annual budget of £250m.

Douglas Weir, CEO of James Gibb, said: “The experience and commitment David brings with him are invaluable assets for our business.”