Lawwell quits as Celtic CEO, replaced by SRU’s McKay

Parkhead change

Peter Lawwell: leaving in June (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has resigned and will be replaced by Dominic McKay from the Scottish Rugby Union.

The board confirmed this morning that Mr Lawwell had tendered his resignation and will retire from his role on 30 June.

Mr Lawwell joined the club as chief executive in 2003 and has since overseen a period of unprecedented success which has delivered 29 trophies, including 13 leagues titles, four domestic trebles and participation in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on three occasions.

The directors confirmed in a statement issued to the London stock exchange at 7am that Mr McKay, the current chief operating officer of the Scottish Rugby Union, will become CEO and a director of the company with effect from 1 July.

Chairman, Ian Bankier said: “On behalf of the directors, shareholders and Celtic supporters all around the world, we would like to thank Peter for his huge commitment to the Company as chief executive officer.

“Peter has served Celtic with distinction for over 17 years during which time, the club has enjoyed unprecedented success both on and off the field.

“I could not have hoped to work with a more able and skilful chief executive – someone with Celtic in his soul, who has had the club’s best interests at the heart of every decision he has made. He will be regarded as a man who has played a pivotal role in our history and we should always respect the huge impact he has had on the club.

“Whilst we accept Peter’s decision with great sadness, the club is delighted to announce the appointment of Dominic McKay who will take over the role of chief executive officer upon Peter’s departure.

“Dominic is an experienced executive of the highest calibre, who has been responsible for delivering impressive commercial and sporting success in his current role with Scottish Rugby and as chairman of the Guinness Pro14 League.

Dominic McKay: integrity

“He will now bring his breadth of high performance sport experience to drive the club forward and our focus will be to support Dominic to ensure a smooth transition. He is a person of the highest integrity with formidable talents that will be real assets to the club going forward.

“The directors look forward to working with Dominic towards delivering future success”.

Mr McKay joined Scottish Rugby in January 2008, aged 29, as director of communications and public affairs from his previous post at Pernod Ricard. He took on a broader portfolio of group responsibilities in 2011, becoming chief operating officer in 2015.

During his time in the role at Scottish Rugby, the organisation has been transformed on and off the field. He has been responsible for all group commercial matters, corporate affairs, government relations, stadium and facilities as well as overseeing the development of Scotland’s two premier rugby clubs Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby in a European context. He also sits on the board of a number of international rugby organisations.

Mr McKay said: “Joining Celtic FC as chief executive is a once in a lifetime opportunity and a new challenge I am very excited about taking on later this year.

“I have been incredibly impressed with the vision and people within the club and I look forward to working with them.”

Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said: “When Peter told me he was considering retirement, I did my utmost, unsuccessfully, to dissuade him.

“Celtic Football Club owes a major debt of gratitude to Peter Lawwell, who has made a unique and transformative contribution to our club. I have been privileged to work with many CEOs and Peter ranks up there with the best of them.

“Over the years, Peter was sought after by many English Premier League clubs, but his love and commitment to the club and Scotland were more important to him.

“Since 2003, under Peter’s tutelage, Celtic has achieved incomparable domestic success and the number of trophies is unsurpassed by any other club in Europe.”