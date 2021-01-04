Ladbrokes owner facing bid from MGM Resorts

Gambling offer

Ladbrokes in sights of bidder

Ladbrokes, the gambling chain, has confirmed that it has received a possible offer of £8.1 billion bid from US casino giant MGM Resorts.

UK-based Entain, the owner of bookmakers Ladbrokes and Coral, as well as a number of online-only sports betting and gambling sites, has confirmed this morning that it has received proposals from MGM Resorts International, its partner in the US market.

The offer is 1,383p per Entain share and represents a premium of 22% to Entain’s share price on 31 December. Entain said it significantly undervalues the business.

It is understood that MGM’s interest is focused on Entain’s online gambling business.

Entain recently dismissed a $10bn (£7.3bn) all-cash offer from MGM.

Along with Ladrokes, FTSE 100-listed Entain also owns sports-betting site Bwin, gaming group Partypoker, Eurobet, Gala and Foxy Bingo.

Last month, Entain renamed itself from GVC Holdings.

The new bid interest comes with financial backing from MGM’s largest shareholder, InterActiveCorp (IAC), which took a 12% stake in MGM Resorts last August.

At the time, IAC’s chief executive Barry Diller said IAC planned to work with MGM to expand its online gambling portfolio.

The possible acquisition comes as the casino industry faces huge pressures from the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced the closure of bricks-and-mortar casino operators.

The economy of Asian casino hub Macau shrank 49% in the first quarter of this year, while unemployment in Las Vegas reached 30% earlier in the year and remains well above the US average.