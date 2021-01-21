Johnston Carmichael boosts restructuring team

Corporate restructuring

Accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has strengthened its restructuring team with the appointment of Graeme Bain as an appointment-taking director.

Mr Bain (pictured), a licensed insolvency practitioner, joined the company as a director in 2017, can now be appointed to oversee formal insolvency appointments.

His progression comes after a 20-year career in restructuring, 16 of which were spent at a Big Four firm. He is experienced in all aspects of personal and corporate insolvency and specialises in contentious creditor led cases.

He said: “Becoming an appointment-taking practitioner is a proud moment in my insolvency career and it has been a long-held ambition for me since starting out in the profession 20 years ago.

“As we continue to get to grips with the pandemic, I am looking forward to having the opportunity to utilise my experience to help directors, creditors and other stakeholders navigate its financial impact.”