Daily Business Live
John Lewis repays £300m as trading ‘holds up’
REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES
8.15am: TV commission
Two Rivers Media, based in Glasgow, and Chateau TV have secured a two-year programming deal from Channel 4 that will include new productions of hit show Escape to the Chateau.
8am: London lower
The FTSE 100 slipped 25.56 points at the opening to 6,689.86.
7.30am: School for sale
Edinburgh’s abandoned Royal High School, one of the country’s architectural treasures, is being offered for sale after councillors rejected a new approach by a luxury hotel developer.
7am: John Lewis repayment
John Lewis Partnership offered some brighter news about its trading and prospects for retail by announcing early repayment of £300m received from the Treasury and Bank of England through the Covid Corporate Financing Facility. It was due on 15 March.
In a statement the company said that despite the headwinds of the last year when John Lewis stores were closed for several months, and future trading volatility, the partnership believes it has sufficient liquidity going forward.
Trading during peak, which includes Black Friday and the Christmas period, held up better than anticipated.
“As a result, we expect our full-year profits to be ahead of the profit guidance provided at our half-year results last September, where we said the most likely outcome would be a small loss or a small profit for 2020/21.”
Full-year results are due on 11 March.
Retail sales fall
Retail sales suffered their largest annual fall last year as the impact of the pandemic took its toll.
Sales fell by 1.9%, the largest year-on-year fall since records began in 1997, official figures show.
Clothes shops were hit hard, with a record annual fall of more than 25%.
Even total online sales fell, by 6.2% when compared with November 2020. Household goods stores recorded the largest monthly fall of 27.9% but there were declines across all online sectors
Food stores were the only sector to report a monthly increase in online sales in December at 2.6% with retailers citing an uptake in click and collect over the festive period.
Markets
The Dow Jones industrial average drifted 12 points lower, while the S&P 500 edged a point higher and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 74 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was 392 points weaker, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 82 points lower.